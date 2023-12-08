How Ghana can use Abedi Pele's 'sperms' to produce more footballers - One Man Supporter breaks it down

President of the Ghana Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has pleaded with the government to reach an agreement with Ghana football icon Abedi Pele to have his semen kept in a safe house for artificial insemination to reproduce footballers.

One Man argues that Abedi, who is regarded as one of the greatest African footballers ever, has his sons - Dede and Jordan Ayew playing at the highest level, which means he has the football genes in him.



Hence, he believes the former Black Stars skipper can produce quality players for the country and thus his semen should be kept for the reproduction of football bloodline.



"For me, to give birth to four children and get three footballers out of them...I said the last time that the government should reach an agreement with him and compensate Maha, his wife then get Maestro's semen and keep it at the vital house in Tema. So the women who need semen to give birth will use it. At least we could get 10 footballers out of 100 babies. We will have a dedicated Abedi player semen. We should try and honour him," he told Angel TV.



The Ayew family is known for its rich football heritage, with several members making their mark in Ghana football and earning international recognition.



Among the many names that have represented the Ghana, Abedi was an outstanding talent who got global recognition and is currently regarded as an African football icon.

Currently, his two sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew play for the Black Stars with the former being the captain.



