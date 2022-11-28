0
How GhanaWeb staff celebrated Black Stars' win against South Korea

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb's newsroom was filled with heightened emotions as journalists on November 28, 2022, could not control themselves when the Black Stars of Ghana faced South Korea at the FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar.

It was a mixture of joy, fear, and exasperation when journalists couldn’t sit tight but expressed their different emotions and reactions as the match unfolded.

Having lost to Portugal in their previous game opener, it was expected to make many Ghanaians feel uncertain; however, many citizens were hoping to strike the right note against their Asian opponents.

The Ghana team didn't disappoint when they raced into a two-goal lead by halftime through goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus, only for Korea to draw level when Gue Sung Cho scored twice in the space of three minutes around the hour mark.

But Kudus, the young Ajax forward, scored again in the 68th minute of a breathtaking clash to give Ghana a real chance of making the last 16, while Korea must now beat Portugal on Friday to have any chance of staying in the tournament.

It was a breathtaking game right through to the ten minutes of added time, which ended with controversy as Anthony Taylor showed a red card to Korea's coach Paulo Bento.

The South Korean coach protested that the English referee had cut the game short, just as his side was about to take a corner.



