How Ghanaians celebrated Black Stars' victory over South Korea on social media

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

About five Black Stars players are in the trends on various social media platforms as Ghanaians continue to relieve the victory on matchday day of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have taken their destinies into their own hands ahead of the final Group H game against two-time winners Uruguay after beating South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Mohammed Salisu got the opener for the Black Stars after tabbing in a loose ball in the box after a scuffle from Jordan Ayew's cross in the 24th minute.

Exactly 10 minutes later, Jordan won another free kick after he was brought down on the right flanks.

The Crystal Palace forward later effected the free kick with a cross which found Kudus who scored to make it 2-0 for the Black Stars.

The Koreans came stronger in the second half with two quick goals from Gue-Sung Cho in the 58th and 61st minute respectively before Mohammed Kudus scored the winner for Ghana in the 68th minute.

The victory was massive for Ghanaians who had ruled the Black Stars out before the World Cup after the team was parried in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay.

The names of Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu deaminated the trends as Ghanaians celebrate the victory.



Check out some of the reactions on social media below:























JE/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
