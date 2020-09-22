How Ghanaians reacted to Borussia Dortmund's tweet to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Dortmund celebrated former President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Social media users, particularly those on microblogging site Twitter were amazed after seeing a tweet from German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund joining Ghanaians to celebrate the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Yesterday September, 21 was the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana and the one who led the country into independence in 1957.



It was the 111th birthday celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ghanaians used the day to celebrate the hero for his sacrifice for the country.



Happy #KwameNkrumahMemorialDay to all our friends and family in Ghana! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FTqBmONbr3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 21, 2020

The tweet from Dortmund has earned them some new fans as some people have pledged to support the club henceforth.“Because of this from today onwards till the day I'll die. I'll forever be a member and a fan. My generation will also be a member and fan.... I'll support BVB09 till I die. New member #TheYouthPainter," a Twitter user with the name KaakyireSikapa Painting wrote.

Another user wrote: " Come to Ghana and get more talents here"



See some of the reactions below:





Because of this from today onwards till the day I'll die. I'll forever ?????? be a member and fan ????. My generation will also be a member and fan.... I'll support BVB09 till I die. New member #TheYouthPainter ???????????????????????? — Kaakyire Sikapa Painting???????? (@AntwiSikapa) September 21, 2020

Reduce your asking price for Sancho in memory of Nkrumah then — Maïga???????? (@maiga_yakubu) September 21, 2020

Lovely ??????????proud to be a Ghanaian — Barca camp ?????????????? (@tlimz1) September 21, 2020

Come to Ghana ???????? and get more talents here ???????????????????????? — Abdul Aziz AAA???????? (@abdulwahabaz) September 21, 2020

God Bless You. You need to play a friendly with @AsanteKotoko_SC. The African club of the century — 89 Savage ???????? (@sammQuan) September 21, 2020

You just gained yourselves a fan right there — Lexbrownphotos???? (@Lexbrownphotos) September 21, 2020

Eii mu nnim Nkrumah,saa papa naa )y3 guy???????? — Just %Kofi ??????????????????????? (@Just_Kofii) September 21, 2020

