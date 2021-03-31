0
Menu
Sports

How Ghanaians reacted to Charles Bulu's collapse

Charles Bulu225 Charles Bulu collapsed in the 80th minute

Wed, 31 Mar 2021 Source: goal.com

Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on the reported collapse of Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The central man as the Elephants hosted the Walyas in a final matchday Group K fixture at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.

After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d'Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.

Cote d'Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.

Getaneh Kebede, meanwhile, fetched the visitors’ goal.

Ultimately, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia finished first and second on the table, respectively, to book qualification for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January to February next year.

Below are some reactions to Tuesday's incident on Twitter:













Source: goal.com