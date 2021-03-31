How Ghanaians reacted to Charles Bulu's collapse

Charles Bulu collapsed in the 80th minute

Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on the reported collapse of Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The central man as the Elephants hosted the Walyas in a final matchday Group K fixture at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.



After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d'Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.



Cote d'Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.



Getaneh Kebede, meanwhile, fetched the visitors’ goal.



Ultimately, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia finished first and second on the table, respectively, to book qualification for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January to February next year.

Below are some reactions to Tuesday's incident on Twitter:





Get well soon, referee Charles Bulu pic.twitter.com/zKMlNsgtki — David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) March 30, 2021

Oooow Charles Bulu, This yawa na tooo much



why why should you collapse just like that in a live match.



If it was Benin we can say they juju you, but as for Ivory Coast dier, I can't think far anaa the banku make too heavy for your stomach inside https://t.co/0QE7OcIXBU — Sweet Israel (@Vy__bez) March 30, 2021

Ghana ???????? referee Charles Bulu collapsed while officiating the 2021 AFCON Qualifier between Ivory Coast ???????? and Ethiopia ???????? in Abidjan. Swift recovery to him ????????????????????????#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/ESxPqxWskX — N U H U ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) March 30, 2021

Ghanaian Referee Charles Bulu, collapsed during an Afcon qualifier between Ivory Coast ???????? and Ethiopia ????????



Speedy recovery ????????????????.. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/2mG1tiyhFJ — The Bearded Mc ???????? ???? (@Oscarnuwati) March 30, 2021

The referee of the AFCON qualifier between Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia fell ill in the 80th minute. No referee could replace him, as the 4th referee was an Ivorian & couldn't officiate a match involving his country. The match ended at the 80th minute with a win for Cote d'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/1lJ3GFxW3e — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 30, 2021

Weird day in sports



Referee Bert Smith gets stretched off after collapsing in the March Madness USC-Gonzaga game ????



Referee Charles Bulu also gets stretched off after collapsing in the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire-Ethiopia game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cUEjrk2Oo4 — ????guy (@ZAboutaj) March 31, 2021

Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu had to be stretched off after he collapsed at the Stade Felix Houphouet-boigny in the game between Ivory coast and Ethiopia in Afcon qualifiers pic.twitter.com/NFnSWyIVrL — bismark wiafe (@bismarkwiafe1) March 30, 2021