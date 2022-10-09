How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in Mali

Ghanaians on social media have reacted disappointedly to Accra Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.
The Malian champions defeated Hearts of Oak by a three-goal margin, taking a big advantage before the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.
Real Bamako scored twice in the first half before adding their third goal in the 73rd minute to put the game to bed while ensuring that they will be coming to Ghana for the return leg with a huge advantage.
The defeat and Hearts of Oak's inability to score even a goal didn't go down well with many Ghanaians who have ruled them out of the competition ahead of the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, apologized to their fans after losing 3-0 to Real Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Here are some of the reactions.
A Kotoko loss, should be a Kotoko loss
Hearts of Oak loss, should be a Hearts of Oak loss
Not because of Bamako 1,2,3 - You all knew Ghana Football have been BAD in recent years— BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) October 9, 2022
One Thing I Like About Hearts Of Oak Is That Their Fans Will Not Fall For Any Propaganda Machinery Against The Team.They Will Always Support The Club They Are Not Like A Team I Know In Kumasi. pic.twitter.com/QYEkBEYozZ— Richard Obeng Bediako(Sir-Governor) (@obeng_governor) October 9, 2022
Hearts of Oak will beat Real Bamako 4-0 in Accra— Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) October 9, 2022
I think Hearts of Oak need an experienced coach who. Knows the African terrain. Probably a non Ghanaian but an African. https://t.co/D3xlnHG2cN— Nana Kwao (AH00721414189) (@nanakwao21) October 9, 2022
I will talk and explain things further after The game against Bamako this weekend ….whether we qualify or not I will come and speak ????????????????????????????????????????????????it’s time we speak about hearts of oak and not personalities— PHOBIA BIRD ???????????????????????????? (@tlimz1) October 9, 2022
Hearts of Oak’s recent 3 trips in Africa Club Competitions
6-1 loss to WAC (Morocco)
4-0 defeat to JS Saoura (Algeria)— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 9, 2022
3-0 loss to AS Real Bamako (Mali)
13 Goals conceded in last three Away games in Africa
Full Time...— The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) October 8, 2022
R. Bamako3️⃣ Hearts of Oak 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/K4T16PAx6y
AS Real Bamako make it 3-0 against Hearts of Oak. Surely no way back in this tie for the Phobians. Another weekend, another chance for Ghanaian clubs to underperform in Africa again.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 8, 2022
Goodnight Hearts of Oak fans ????????— n.a (@thenanaaba) October 8, 2022
Can Hearts of Oak qualify ahead of Real Bamako after conceding 3 goals in the first leg of the CAF Confederations cup? pic.twitter.com/Pxek7BG1ow— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) October 9, 2022
Hearts of Oak’s away record in Africa in two seasons appalling.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 8, 2022
13 goals conceded in last 3 away games.
Basket!
Hearts of oak couldn’t score a goal against Malian Ebusua Dwarfs? Useless club ????????— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) October 8, 2022
How Daniel Kodie starts for Hearts of Oak is shocking…Losing every single ball in midfield— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 8, 2022
Full Time
Real Bamako 3-0 Hearts of Oak— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) October 8, 2022
CAF Confederations Cup first leg game.
Second leg: 16th October 2022 pic.twitter.com/s7GYvdgO5g
Real Bamako double their lead against Hearts of Oak. This could get ugly for the Phobians who look out of sorts defensively.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 8, 2022
