How Ghanaians reacted to Thomas Partey's performance against Chelsea with 13 days to start World Cup
Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on top of his game when Arsenal beat rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League.
Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration of his side's narrow win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Gabriel Magalhaes' close-range finish in the 63rd minute ensured Arsenal secured all points at stake at away in the English Premier League to keep their momentum of winning the title.
Partey completed the most passes and tackles in the game thus outshining the likes of Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield.
The performance of Partey was too glaring to ignore and that excited Ghanaians on social media as they were happy that the Black Stars deputy captain has peaked in time for the World Cup.
The fans voted Thomas Partey as the best player on the day but William Saliba was voted as the Man of the Match by the technical committee.
Here are some of the reactions.
Thomas Partey is currently the best DM in the world ????????— Rainfall Gh ???? (@RainfallGhh) November 7, 2022
Thomas Partey vs. Chelsea:
90 minutes played
75 touches
52 passes (92.9% accuracy)
6 long balls (100% completion)— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) November 6, 2022
2 dribbles (100% completion)
6 ground duels (5 won)
3 clearances
2 interceptions
2 tackles
1 clean sheet
Unplayable. ???????? pic.twitter.com/kdxSpNmg2i
????????Thomas Partey always CLASS! Another top performance ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GDInI9Svfm— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 6, 2022
Can we take a moment and appreciate how Thomas Partey has been so good this season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/atjHyVTiVa— Gus.Fring (@bradjrr) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey is my man of the match. A hall of fame performance in the lone #6 role. Absolute masterclass that will go in the history books.— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey vs Chelsea in numbers ;— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 6, 2022
75 touches
52/56 accurate passes completed
93% pass accuracy rate
6/6 accurate long balls
5/6 ground duels won
2/5 aerial duels won
8 passes into the final third
2/2 successful dribbles
13 recoveries
Bossed it ???? pic.twitter.com/NWd1IcntHk
I will never get used to seeing Thomas Partey taking long throws.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 6, 2022
No one is talking about this man Thomas Partey. I thought he was magnificent again today. He dominated the midfield, again! pic.twitter.com/o5bJXs3bDT— PG ❤️???? (@GoonerGirl1969) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey should keep this form for us (Ghana) in the World Cup.— King Eben (@King__Eben) November 7, 2022
Touches✅
Tackles✅
Shielding✅
Dribbles✅
What else??
Top player indeed.????????
pic.twitter.com/mZZ7PoovRZ
Thomas Partey Appreciation Tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaT11ZatjY— ????gyesi (@_gyesi) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey top class performance vs Chelsea— Fantasy Gold FPL (@fantasygoldgh) November 6, 2022
Our very own bossing the league ????????
https://t.co/nO3UxCKjEA
Nobody????— Perato N_Senior*️⃣ (@PeratoN_Senior) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey ❤️
Arsenal is ???? pic.twitter.com/oCUxcA7qfz
Thomas Partey is currently the best DM in the Premier league, man is literally carrying Arsenal midfield.— MÂCLØRD (@maclord_xavier) November 6, 2022
Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below
- Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores to help Hamburg beat Regensburg 3-1
- Thomas Partey shines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in London derby
- Kudus Mohammed is a midfielder and must operate there - Ruud Gullit
- Watch highlights of Partey's top-class performance in Arsenal's victory over Chelsea
- Jeffrey Schlupp returns to Black Stars as he makes 55-man squad for World Cup
- Read all related articles