How Ghanaians reacted to Thomas Partey's performance against Chelsea with 13 days to start World Cup

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on top of his game when Arsenal beat rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League.

Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration of his side's narrow win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Gabriel Magalhaes' close-range finish in the 63rd minute ensured Arsenal secured all points at stake at away in the English Premier League to keep their momentum of winning the title.

Partey completed the most passes and tackles in the game thus outshining the likes of Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield.

The performance of Partey was too glaring to ignore and that excited Ghanaians on social media as they were happy that the Black Stars deputy captain has peaked in time for the World Cup.

The fans voted Thomas Partey as the best player on the day but William Saliba was voted as the Man of the Match by the technical committee.

