How Hearts of Oak official blocked Dangote from investing huge money in the club

Mohammed Alhassan, a former national organizer of the supporter's wing of Accra Hearts of Oak, the National Chapters Committee has detailed that Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote once made efforts to pump money into the club.

He narrated in an Angel FM interview that Dangote who was a good friend to late president Professor John Evans Atta Mills who served as board chairman for Accra Hearts of Oak decided to honor the memory of his late by sponsoring the football club he so much loved.



Mohammed Alhassan says, Dangote got in touch with the Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Kempes Ofosu Ware who is a lifelong Hearts of Oak fan.



The deal was set in motion and everything looked positive until someone close to Togbe Afede allegedly decided to cripple it.



He recounts that Togbe Afede who was not in the country then instructed that copies of the agreement are sent to his desk for final deliberations during the board meeting but the person in question decided against it.



Mohammed Alhassan who was a member of the board meeting said the reason given by the said person was that Kempes Ofosu Ware was involved in some financial mismanagement allegations during his time as MCE for Tema.

“Dangote wanted to support Hearts of Oak with a big sponsorship but he pulled out because of someone’s personal interest. Dangote wanted to sponsor Hearts of Oak to honor Professor Mills because of their relationship. Kempes Ofosu Ware was the DCE at Tema. Kempes finished everything only for someone said over his dead body. That person was Akambi.



“I was part of the delegation that went to Nigeria. Myself, Kenpes and three others. Togbe Afede had traveled and instructed that the letter be sent to the desk. At the board meeting, the issue was never raised. Kempes gave us Ishmael Addo, Dong Bortey, Bossman, and others,” he said.



Mohammed Alhassan was reacting to Togbe Afede’s press statement about happenings within the club where he expressed confidence in Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei.



According to him, it is important that Togbe Afede heads to the call of the supporters as he believes the two men do not always act in the interest of the club.



