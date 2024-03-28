How I changed Abedi Pele from ‘Number 6 to Number 10’ – Legendary coach Anthony Adusei

Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award 3 times

Legendary Ghanaian coach, Anthony Adusei, has recounted a tactical masterstroke he pulled off while at Real Tamale United that unleashed the greatness in African football icon, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Coach Adusei, as he is popularly called, detailed that in his formative years at RTU, Abedi Pele predominantly played as a defensive midfielder (Number 6).



Coach Adusei told Silver FM that upon arriving at RTU and watching Abedi play, he realized that there was more to Abedi’s game than a mere breaker of opposition play and passer of the ball.



He, therefore, instituted a tactical move that shifted Abedi from the conservative defensive midfield role to an attacking one, which allowed him to showcase his flamboyant skills that made him one of the world’s best footballers in his prime.



“People were surprised when I made that move because everyone knew Abedi Pele to be a number 6 (defensive midfielder) but I knew that if we pushed Abedi forward (into a 10 role) and left Abu Imoro and Shaibu Grant in the six and eight positions respectively, they will form the right triangle for the game I wanted to play. So, that is how come Abedi ended up as an attacking midfielder,” he said.



Abedi Pele is widely recognised as the best footballer Ghana has ever produced, owing to his successes at Olympic Marseille, where he won the UEFA Champions League.

Abedi won the 1982 AFCON as well as three African Player of the Year honours.



Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in January 2024 described Abedi as his greatest Ghanaian footballer ever.



"Abedi Pele was just brilliant and the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari will all agree.



"I used to read about him in the papers and one day, I heard he was coming to play a game in Tamale and travelled miles away to watch and he left an indelible ink in my mind," he told Accra-based Starr FM.