How I escape attack by gunmen - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom

Benue State governor for central Nigeria don confirm say true true gunmen attack am on Saturday, 20 March.

Di Governor say unknown gunmen wey reach about fifteen all dressed in black bin dey shoot directly at him and e security men.



Im allege say di attack bin dey planned to "eliminate am, as im run for about two kilometers."

Di incident according to di govnor happun along Makurdi/Gboko road for Makurdi Local Government Area of di state.



He bin call on security agents to fish out those behind the act. No life was lost.