How I got my first Black Stars call-up - Clifford Aboagye tells his story

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye

Former Ghana youth star, Clifford Aboagye has revealed how his maiden Black Stars call-up came.

The 27-year-old shot into global fame after an impressive outing at the 2013 FIFA U-20 world cup that was staged in Turkey where he won the bronze ball, losing the overall best player award to France midfielder Paul Pogba and the second best to Uruguay’s Nicolas Lopez.



Despite his remarkable display, he waited for seven years before he was handed his debut Black Stars call up under ex-Ghana boss, CK Akonnor for an AFCON qualifier clash against Sudan in 2020.



He was among the players who had the call-up as part of seven additions made by the then-gaffer during his time with Mexican top side Tijuana FC.

“I had a call from Mr. Alex whiles I was in Mexico. He asked about my flight ticket from America to Ghana. After asking me this I got to know that I’d been called to the national team. I know what Mr. Asante does at the GFA during the U-20 time."



"I wasn’t panicking to compete with those who were there because I was having my ex-teammates [Baba Rahman, Attamah Larweh, Joseph Aidoo]. They were not new boys. Even the only Senior player in the current Black Stars is Dede. I am very close to Wakaso and I wasn’t panicking,” he told Accra-based Original FM.