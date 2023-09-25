How I got the name ‘The Patient Bird’ - Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has revealed how he was given the name ‘The Patience Bird’.

Abdul Aziz Nurudeen hadn’t started a game for the Phobians since April 2022 against Asante Kotoko in the betPawa Premier League due to a thigh injury which saw him miss the entire 2022/23 season.



The hardworking midfielder was a second half substitute when Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United in their opening game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15 but was handed a starting berth by coach Martin Koopman on Sunday when Hearts recorded a 1-0 win over Nsotreman at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former Vision Fc man was adjudged the Man of the Match after he displayed a five-star performance in the heart of midfield and enjoyed full throttle.



When quizzed why the name ‘The Patience Bird’ Aziz Nurudeen revealed it was given to him by the fans of the club due to his humbleness.



“I think it’s the supporters who gave me that name because I asked a fan why this name and he said it's because of my humbleness and after all these traumas I went through for over a year, I have been patient enough to be back on the field”, he told StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak won the game 1-0 courtesy of a strike in the third minute from forward Kashala Ramos as they hoped to improve on each game.



The Phobians will make a trip to the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30 to face returnees Tano Boafoakwa, who are yet to concede defeat, having won one and drawn one of their opening two games.



