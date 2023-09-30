How I paid a kickback to GFA and demanded a refund - Alhaji Grusah narrates

King Faisal bankroller Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal bankroller Alhaji Grusah has alleged that he paid a kickback of GH₵650,000.00 to the Ghana Football Association from his $100,000 received for serving as a Black Stars management committee member at the 20222 World Cup.

During an interview on Asempa FM, Grusah asserted that he later received a reimbursement into his account upon discovering the funds were misappropriated.



The forthright football administrator has been embroiled in a public dispute with the Ghana football governing body, particularly revolving around matters concerning the 2023 GFA Election.



He explained, “They requested GH₵650,000.00 from me, which they said would be shared among various football individuals. I transferred the funds to the GFA’s account.

“Subsequently, I learned that the money was not used for its intended purpose. I requested a refund, and they returned the money to my account. I possess evidence of this transaction, and it constitutes a kickback.”



Additionally, Grusah revealed that he has directed his legal team to commence contempt proceedings against GFA officials who ignored a high court injunction regarding the election process.