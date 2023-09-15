How I sacked 'desperate' Abena Korkor from my car - Asamoah Gyan narrates

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed the sequence of events that led to his strained relationship with controversial socialite Abena Korkor Addo.

In his account, Gyan explained that his refusal to offer Abena Korkor a ride in his car after an event they attended contributed to her negative perception of him and her subsequent public criticisms.



According to Gyan, Abena Korkor had made advances towards him, which he chose not to reciprocate. He described her actions as attempts at romantic involvement, leading him to distance himself from her.



Gyan noted that the decision he took is what he believes to have ultimately led to her dislike of him and her efforts to tarnish his reputation.



Gyan emphasized, "If she tries to flirt with you and you don't mind her if she asks for a ride in your car and you deny her, that is when she goes around speaking ill of you and attempting to harm your image."



He expressed frustration at the situation, stating, "This person, I was trying to bring her closer to me, but I realized where things were going... If you come and flirt, and your advances are not reciprocated, you start telling people that somebody has been intimate with you. Do you think I'm so easy to win over? If you want, you can bring eggs and schnapps to perform curses."

Gyan's statements come on the back of allegations by Abena Korkor that the former player attempted to lure her to bed.



