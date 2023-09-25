How I stopped a Ghana Premier League game for 15 minutes - Nana Bayin details

Former Hearts of Oak shot stopper, Nana Bayin Crentsil, has disclosed he once had to defend his life by halting a Ghana Premier League game between Dwarfs and Goldfield for 15 minutes at the Robert Mensah Park in Cape Coast.

Nana Bayin Crentsil was one of the top goalies in the late 80’s who made exploits on the local scene playing for Hearts of Oak, Dawu Youngsters and the senior soccer team (Black Stars).



According to Nana Bayin, he had to take that decision to save him from an angry fan who approached him during a football game.



Nana Bayin revealed that he was not part of the game as he had joined Goldfield. He recounted that he was in the VIP stands when he heard a fan yelling insults at him and minutes later, he saw the fan walking towards him while no one prevented him.



“I had just joined Goldfield as a new player and so I was not part of the team so I had to watch the game from the VIP stand. There were top officials including Nana Butler, Sam Jonah due to the exploits Goldfield showed during that period. Before I knew what was next, this young man who happens to be the Chief Supporter of Dwarfs approached me with insults and no one not even the police asked him to stop and he kept coming towards my direction and I had not choice than to defend myself”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“I lifted him from the VIP stands to the field and that was the moment I stopped the game between Goldfields and Ebusua Dwarfs for 15 minutes. I won’t allow a fan to risk my life because I’m a national team player, I have to secure my life first”.



Currently based in the United States of America, Nana Bayin Crentsil obtained his goalkeepers coaching certificate in the United States and he is ready to impart his goalkeeping knowledge to the younger ones.

