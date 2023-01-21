How Kotoko CEO reacted to reports linking Man United assistant coach to Black Stars

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

English news portal, The Sun has reported that Manchester United's assistant coach, Steve McLaren, has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for former Black Stars coach Otto.

The Black Stars coaching role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Steve McLaren was reported to have been shortlisted for the Black Stars job alongside former Egypt coach, Hector Cuper, and Ghana's national team technical advisor, Chris Hughton.



Reacting to the report linking McLaren to Black Stars, Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah posted three thinking emojis as a reactionary response to the story on Twitter.



However, the GFA, through its Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has disclaimed the reports, stressing that the association hasn't shortlisted any candidates.

"We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time, we will. The job is open for all. Once you are a competent coach.



"There is pressure to appoint a competent coach. We are not looking at race or colour but just a competent coach," Henry Asante Twum said on the State of the Affairs programme on GHOne TV.



