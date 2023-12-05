How Kotoko legend Aboagye Dacosta convinced legendary Addai Kyenkyenhene to become a pastor

Former Asante Kotoko player and team manager, Kojo Addai Kyenkyenhene, has revealed that former Asante Kotoko Aboagye Da Costa introduced him to Christianity.

Kyenkyenhene who is now a reverend narrated that, as part of his duty as team manager he often checked on the players at the team hotel.



He told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV in an interview that anytime he visited the hotel he met Da Costa reading his bible while others had stepped out to have some fun.



"How did I become a man of God? I played for Kotoko, became the team manager, went on a coaching course abroad, and then returned to continue my job as the team manager. So right after I left Kotoko I became a pastor and have been in the space for up until now," he summarised his transition from football to becoming a pastor.



While detailing his journey and how his pastoral journey began, he recounted how Da Costa converted him to become a Christian.



"We had a player at Kotoko called Aboagye Da Costa. He was a defender. So anytime we played in the Africa Cup, we went camping and lodged at hotels. After training, the boys go out to have some fun and stuff like that. Because I was the team manager, I used to check the rooms and make sure those who went out were in. One thing I noticed is that, whenever I go round Aboagye Da Costa was always in his room.

"He wasn't just always in the room, he always studied his bible...After several visits, I asked him 'My friend, why are you always here?" and he responded "Where am I going to? And what am I going to do? I would rather study the bible, which will help me more just going out." He left me in my thoughts and I was thinking about what he said. So after some time, I went to him and asked which church he attended and he mentioned Harvesters Evangelistic Ministry. That is how I ended up here," said.



Addai Kyenkyenhene played for Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars in the 1980s. He also served Kotoko and the Black Stars as team manager after retirement before transitioning to become a reverend.



He is now the lead pastor at the Harvesters Evangelistic Ministry, the church Aboagye Da Costa introduced him to. The latter is also serving as a reverend minister after he retired from football.







EE/EK