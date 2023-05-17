14
How Kotoko paid GH¢20,000 to eight spiritual men to win Ghana Premier League

Mr. Kwaku Amponsah Chairman K5 Former Asante Kotoko NCC chairman, Kwaku Amponsah

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko NCC chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, known as Chairman K-5 has revealed how eight strong spiritual men were consulted to help the team to win games last season.

According to him, him, up to GHS20,000 was spent on these spiritual men in various operations.

This he insists helped Asante Kotoko to finish the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as champions.

"Last season, a lot of effort was put into Asante Kotoko Sporting Club’s games for the team to win the league.

"GH₵15,000 to GH₵20,000 was shelled out on operations for the team with the help of eight (8) strong spiritual men,” Chairman Kwaku Amponsah told Ezra FM in an interview.

This season, Asante Kotoko have failed to match up with the team’s performance from last season.

As a result, the Kumasi-based club looks unlikely to defend the league title at the end of the campaign and may even finish out of the top four of the standings.

