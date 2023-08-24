How Kotoko team bus mistakenly left Richmond Lamptey at Linda Dor

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has shared a funny tale of how the team’s bus left him behind in the middle of a road trip for an away match.

The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to take on Great Olympics in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League at their newly-adopted home in Sogakope. In the middle of the trip, the Kotoko bus made a stop at the popular Linda Dor restaurant for the players and officials to refresh themselves.



Richmond Lamptey who was on board the bus decided to use washroom. However, the player returned from the washroom only to find out that the bus had left him behind.



The former Inter Allies player in an interview with Kotoko’s Media disclosed that he was very confused at that moment because he left his wallet and phones on the bus and had no alternative option.



“When I returned from the washroom, the bus had left me behind. I could see the bus on the road going but there was nothing I could do. All my phones were on the bus, I didn’t know what to do.



“All I said was something would happen in this match because errr. Everyone was watching me because I was in a Kotoko kit,” Lamptey said while laughing.



Asked how he managed to later join the bus later, Lamptey said, “Kotoko is a big club so while standing by the roadside I was lucky. I stopped one private car that was heading towards the same route.

According to Lamptey, his teammate who was sitting beside him later changed his seat so he was not aware of his absence.



The ex-WAFA player recalled that he had to call his phone number since that was the only number he had in mind till one of his mates picked up and answered to prompt the bus to stop.



Lamptey added “Someone in the car gave me a phone and I kept calling my number till Mohammed Sherif picked it up. He was the one who prompted the bus to stop. After I got onto the bus I told Agadas [Richmond Boadu] that he didn’t try at all,” because he should have made a head count.



Watch video below from 8:50 mins







JNA/KPE