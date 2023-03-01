How Kwabena Yeboah convinced Kotoko coach to give Dong Bortey chance

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has opened up on the instrumental role celebrated journalist Kwabena Yeboah played in his transfer to Asante Kotoko which later collapsed.

According to Bortey, Kotoko's coach during his time, Ernst Middendorp was not a big fan when he was presented at training but upon persuasion by Kwabena Yeboah, he was given a chance and the German was shocked with what he saw.



Touting his own prowess, Don Bortey revealed that he won the heart of the German coach with his first two touches after getting the chance to play at training.



"Ernest Middendorp didn’t want me but Kwabena Yeboah maintained that he gives me a chance. My first touch was a corner to the goal. Osei Boateng was the goalkeeper then. The second touch was a free kick and Middendorp was shocked," Bernard Don Bortey said in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



He added that Kwabena Yeboah advised Asante Kotoko to complete the transfer before allowing him to go to Accra because Hearts of Oak won't allow him to return.

"Kwabena Yeboah asked them not to allow me to go to Accra but if they do, I wouldn’t come back."



Bernard Don Bortey led Accra Hearts of Oak to beat Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2004.



