How Maxwell Konadu allegedly triggered Bofoakwa fans and got beaten - Saddick Adams narrates

Saddick Adams and Maxwell Konadu

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has disclosed that Nsoatreman FC manager Maxwell Konadu allegedly triggered Bofaka Tano fans after calling them villagers.

According to Saddick Adams' narration, the fans had heard rumours of Nsoatreman bribing the referee, and they believed the supposed bribe influenced the referee's decisions.



The fans claimed the referee denied Bofoakwa three penalties in the game that ended goalless at the Sunyani Coronations Park.



Hence, the referee was their target when they invaded the pitch after full time but the Police had smuggled the officials off the field after spotting the invasion.



Saddick Adams, who narrated the incident from what an eyewitness told him, said the fans then turned to boo the Nsoatreman players and coaches for not playing the game on fairgrounds.



The boos resulted in a response from Maxwell Konadu who allegedly said "stopped that village behaviour".

It appeared the alleged statement offended the fans who reacted by assaulting the former Asante Kotoko manager.



He was beaten mercilessly and went unconscious, as a result, before he was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.



Maxwell Konadu after he was hospitalised for a little over 24 hours has been discharged, the club announced on X.



Meanwhile, Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the assault and are also on a manhunt for another as they look to detain all individuals involved.



Watch Saddick Adams' narration below from 1:02:00





