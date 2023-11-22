How Messi led Argentina to almost abandon Brazil game after police attack on Argentina supporters

Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina was delayed for a few minutes after Argentina players returned to the dressing room due to a police riot against Argentina fans at the Maracana.
The chaos occurred while both nations began their pre-kickoff formalities. In a viral video, the Brazil Police clashed with the away fans which got the attention of the Argentina players.
They quickly rushed to the stand alongside Brazil captain Marquinhos to calm things down.
Argentina goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, jumped and tried to take away the baton from a police officer's hand as the players tried to control the situation.
Moments later, Messi ordered the rest of the squad to march to the dressing room until the situation was resolved. They returned minutes later and eventually won the game 1-0.
Addressing the incident after the game, Messi said they played the game "to make the situation calmer".
“We saw how the police were hitting people also with some of our families here — it also happened in the Libertadores final”.
“They are more focused on that than on playing the game”.
“We are a family. We decided to play to make situation more calm," the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner said.
Watch videos of the chaos below:
???? | Lionel Messi refused to play following the pre-match incidents and instructed his teammates to go back to the dressing room!— Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 22, 2023
Captain Messi ???????? pic.twitter.com/tLZzfmuoVI
This is Aura and Gravitas. Everyone follows and surrounds Messi like he's a President ????— Max Stéph (@maxstephh) November 22, 2023
While a certain someone jumps 20 ft high & shouts Siuuu like a 12 year old and his fans think that's influence ????
pic.twitter.com/uyZTQtA0vH
Coldest shot this game has ever producedpic.twitter.com/DQUVB7PgcX— ???????????????????????????????????????? (@HariFCMessi) November 22, 2023
