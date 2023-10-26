How Nottingham Forest players reacted to Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss in 2010

Former England international, Ryan Bertrand has revealed that, the last-gasp penalty miss from Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan at the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay became a point of discussion among himself and teammates.

The former Sunderland striker was given the opportunity to make Ghana the first African side to reach the semi-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup following a last-minute handball by Uruguay’s Luiz Suarez but he was denied by the crossbar.



Ghana eventually lost in the ensuing penalty shootout, missing out on a place in the semi-final when the spot was within their grasp.



According to Bertrand, he did not watch the game but heard it from teammates who talk a lot at training.



“I don’t recall personally, but I hear from teammates and stuff of that moment of how pivotal it was and the frustrations of fans as well in that particular moment”, he told GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.



“But through these moments, you learn and you grow, and I think there is only one place to go from there and that is moving forward. So slowly but surely, we develop”, he added.



Quizzed if he would have taken a decision as Suarez did if he was playing for England, Bertrand said “When you find yourself in that moment and the adrenalines go in, and you plan for your country, the mind can do crazy things”.

Ryan Bertrand was a member of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League team in 202, and also doubles as a founder of the Fintech brokerage Silicon Markets which provides machine learning and algorithmic trading tools for retail traders in the Foreign Exchange and CFD markets.



Watch the video below:







