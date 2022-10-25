0
How Portugal could line up against Black Stars in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo Portugal A photo of the Portuguese national team

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portugal national team head coach, Fernando Santos, has named a 55-provisional squad for their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Seleçaos of Portugal will be making their 9th appearance in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in Group H alongside Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Portugal will be playing their first game in the World Cup against the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

In less than a month to the start of Ghana's first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, GhanaWeb takes a look at how coach Fernando Santos will set up his team for the Black Stars match.

In a 4-4-3 formation, AS Roma goalkeeper, Rui Patricio, is expected to maintain his position as the number one shot-stopper for the Seleçaos in the last six years, while Manchester City's Jao Cancelo and Dortmund's Rafael Guerreiro play as the lateral defenders.

Manchester City captain, Rubin Dias, and Portugal deputy captain, Pepe will play at the center backs with William Carvalho of Real Betis sitting in front of the back four at number six.

Fernando Santos will opt for two number 8's in the shape of Bruno Fernandez and Renato Sanchez and a three-man attack of Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Andre Silva.

Below is the full squad.

1. Rui Patricio (AS Roma/Italy)

2. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England)

3. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/England)

4. Rubin Dias (Manchester City/England)

5. Pepe (FC Porto)

6. William Carvalho (Real Betis/Spain)

7. Bruno Fernandez (Manchester United/England),

8. Renato Sanchez,

9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England)

10. Andre Silva (Leipzig/Germany)

11. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

