How Portugal could line up against Black Stars in Group H clash

Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Just like Ghana gave a statement victory in the Pre-World Cup international friendly game, the Portuguese also gave a glimpse of what the world should expect after thumping Nigeria.

The Selecaos with their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated the Nigerians after beating them 4-0 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, the same day that Ghanaians were celebrating the victory against Switzerland.



Portugal and Ghana will face off for the second time in the history of the FIFA World Cup in the opening Group H game on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974.



Cristiano Ronaldo has already stated that he is fit and ready for the 2022 Mundial but has hinted that the opening game against Ghana will be the most difficult game in the group.



Ahead of the game which kicks off at 4 pm with live commentary on GhanaWeb, we have put together a possible lineup of the Portuguese team in a 4-2-3-1 formation.



Wolves' goalkeeper was in the post against Nigeria but the World Cup stage requires some form of experience and that will mean that Fernando Santos will fall on his regular number one, Rui Patricio.



Diogo Dalot, Raphaël Guerreiro Ryeben Neves, and Pepe will complete the back four of the Portuguese.

The two men at the base will be Fulham João Palhinha and Portugal's most trusted defensive midfielder, William Cavalho.



Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão will most likely be the two wingers in front of the two midfielders while Bruno Fernandez will play at number 10 behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.



Below is Portugal's probable line-up to face Ghana



Rui Patricio, Diogo Dalot, Raphaël Guerreiro Ryeben Neves, Pepe, João Palhinha, William Cavalho, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandez and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below



