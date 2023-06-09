How Real Madrid 'stole' Ghana's Daniel Opare from the claws of Liverpool in 2007

Daniel Opare (right) in a handshake with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Ashantigold and Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare was inches close to finalizing a ‘mega’ move to English Premiership side Liverpool in 2007 following an impressive tournament with Ghana’s Black Starlets (U-17) at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea.

Opare was one of the budding talents from Ashantigold who caught the eyes of Liverpool and were ready to snatch the chap from the Miners in 2007.



Kudjoe Fianoo who was then Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold event went to Liverpool with Daniel Opare to have further talks on the deal.



However, the experienced football administrator disclosed how a Nigerian agent managed to convince Opare of Spanish giants Real Madrid who were ready to offer over 200,000 euros while Liverpool had tabled 50,000 pounds.



“Ata point Liverpool were inches close to signing a partnership deal with Ashantigold and they wrote to us for the services of Opare. So, I referred them to my earlier visit with now FA president Kurt Okraku. They monitored him from the U-17 World Cup and I was ready to give him out because of the link we had with them. I went to Liverpool together with Opare and we finalized all necessary talks because I thought that would also enhance our relationship", he told Saddick Adams of Angel Sports.



"But at the eleventh hour a Nigerian agent convinced him and said Real Madrid were ready to pay about 250,000 euros for his services while Liverpool were ready with 50,00 pounds. But we were looking at building a good relationship with Liverpool rather than the money and so Opare opted for Real Madrid instead. The agent came to Ghana and we finalized the deal”.

Opare,32, joined the reserve team of Real Madrid in the 2007/08 season from AshantiGold after the World Cup in South Korea.



The Ashantigold academy product was limited to playing time where he made only six appearances during his two-year stay with the club.



Opare went on to play for clubs in Germany, Belgium and Portugal where he last played for now relegated RFC Seraing in the 2022/23 Belgian Pro League.



LSN/KPE