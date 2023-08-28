How Stephen Appiah, West Ham legend, football fans reacted to Kudus' move to West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has joined

The arrival of Mohammed Kudus at West Ham has definitely brought joy to the rank and file of the club who believe they have in their ranks one of global football’s most coveted footballers.

There was double joy for West Ham over the weekend as they followed up their 3-1 thumping of Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with the announcement of the acquisition of the Ghanaian forward cum midfielder.



West Ham paid 45 million euros in total package for the 23-year-old and he was unveiled in style with a UK-based Ghanaian rapper, creating a song for the unveiling.



West Ham United coach, David Moyes was elated to have Kudus within his ranks and spoke highly of the player.



“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”



“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager," Moyes said.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.” He said.



On social media, some Ghanaian footballers and ex-West Ham United players have been reacting to the move.



Stephen Appiah posted emojis in response while West Ham cult hero Anton Ferdinand praised Kudus’ talent and the club for getting him.



Read the reactions below





Kudus flew his beloved mum and brothers to touch the London stadium pitch first.



What a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/z51WJr49Yh — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 27, 2023

I love Kudus Mohammed, and I will support Westham United because of him. I wish you all the best, fellow Ghanaian. pic.twitter.com/SDwLihXf5w — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) August 27, 2023

"I like to entertain the fans"@KudusMohammedGH describes his play style on Iron Cast ???? — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 27, 2023

Lovely to see.



Mohammed Kudus flew his mum and brothers from Ghana ???????? to join him at his unveiling at West Ham.



???? @Ghanasoccernet pic.twitter.com/25u7MOTVJK — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) August 27, 2023

Work hard for the badge first play second ⚒️????????⚒️ a snippet from mine and @cjscull chat with @kudus_mohammed our newest signing pic.twitter.com/E6tOO06nOQ — ANTON FERDINAND (@anton_ferdinand) August 27, 2023

Official: Mohammed Kudus joins West Ham on €45m package deal plus sell on clause for Ajax ⚒️✨???????? #WHUFC



Contract until June 2028 with option for further season.



???? Here Kudus travelling with new West Ham director Tim Steidten who did huge job to make top signing happen. pic.twitter.com/DVamTHHN5s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

KPE