How Switzerland could line up for friendly against Ghana

Switzerland 576890 Switzerland national football team

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Switzerland will face the Black Stars in a final pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The European side will be hoping to end the preparations for the World Cup in Qatar in high spirits by beating Ghana.

Head coach, Murat Yakin is expected to name a strong side against Ghana in the friendly that will come off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).

Some star names like Granit Xhaka, Emmanuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Yann Sommer are all expected to start the game.

The game is set at 10:00 GMT kick-off time.

Switzerland are pared in Group G for the World Cup and will come up against Serbia, Brazil, and Cameroon.

Switzerland's probable lineup in full

Yann Sommer;Slvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Xherdan Shaqiri, Zakaria, Vegas Martinez; Breel Embolo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
