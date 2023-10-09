How Thomas Partey ruined my World Cup documentary - Alex Iwobi narrates

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey,

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey wrecked his brief documentary regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iwobi, who was suspended for Ghana's playoff game against Nigeria, said that he was recording a video of himself watching the second leg of the playoffs.



He narrated that he was thinking of leaking the celebration if Nigeria had qualified but when Partey scored in the second leg, everything stopped.



"I couldn't even go to play against Ghana because I had a red card in AFCON. I was fuming. I was watching with my boys at home thinking like yeah we going to leak something. We were watching like trying to create a documentary because we're thinking 'This is our opportunity...we're gonna get there..' Then Thomas Partey bagged that goal. So I remember in my house was just like this(silent)," he said on The Beautiful Game podcast.



The first leg of the playoff ended goalless in Kumasi, Ghana, as the return leg in Abuja was everything to play for.



The highly intense and intriguing second leg that came off on March 29, 2022, ended with a goal apiece.

The result meant Ghana had sealed a qualification to the World Cup riding on the away goal rule.



