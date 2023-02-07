How Turkish, European media are reporting news of Christian Atsu's rescue

Christian Atsu

Confirmed news indicate that former Ghana forward Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble after being trapped following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

Atsu had been trapped for more than 26 hours but is now out and receiving treatment according to reports from Turkey.



News of his rescue was first broken by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who has been on the beat on the earthquake situation.



He tweeted on Tuesday morning that "Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!"



He then followed it up with confirmation from an official of Atsu's club, Hatayspor who said "I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to the hospital with injuries.





????️ Doç. Dr. Hatayspor Yöneticisi Mustafa Özat: “Christian Atsu yaralı olarak çıkarıldı. Sportif direktörümüz Taner Savut, maalesef hala enkaz altında. Hatay çok etkilendi. En tehlikeli saatlerin sonuna doğru geliyoruz."@Emre_Tilev @cihandisli — Radyo Gol (@radyogol) February 7, 2023

Hatayspor Yöneticisi Mustafa Özat: Az önce bir görüşme daha yaptım. Christian Atsu yaralı olarak hastanede tedavi altına alındı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 7, 2023

SON DAKİKA- Hatayspor'un futbolcusu Christian Atsu, 26 saat kaldığı enkaz altından canlı olarak çıkarılarak son dakika hayata tutundu! ???? pic.twitter.com/QpbHTbW4zU — Depar Sports (@DeparSports) February 7, 2023

???? | Within the last hour, Christian Atsu has been found, he is alive and recovering in hospital #Turkiye — The Transfer Insider (@TransfersIntel) February 7, 2023