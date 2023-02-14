How UK newspapers reported Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

Hughton will lead a familiar technical team of George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as his first and second assistant managers respectively.



Hughton's position, unlike the technical advisory post he previously held, is permanent, although the period of his appointment was not specified in the GFA's official statement.



This is the experienced manager's second international managerial job since 2003.



Hughton was born in England but is Irish-Ghanaian. He lived virtually his entire life in England, where he began his football career playing for elite clubs in the EPL and later served as a manager of notable clubs.



He played for Tottenham, West Ham United, and Brentford before managing Tottenham, Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest.

Therefore, there were interest from some UK newspapers in his appointment as the Black Stars manager.



Below is how UK newspapers reported Chris Hughton's appointment



Daily UK



Chris Hughton has been hired by Ghana as the new national team head coach.



The former Newcastle and Brighton boss was a technical advisor to the Black Stars for the World Cup and replaces Otto Addo, who left after the tournament in Qatar.

Announcing his appointment, the Ghana FA said it was a 'pleasure' to have hired Hughton and said it was in line with their ambition of building a 'formidable' squad.



The Athletic



Ghana have appointed Chris Hughton as the new national team head coach.



The 64-year-old had been the technical advisor of Ghana since February 2022, assisting former coach Otto Addo in building a squad that competed at the World Cup in Qatar last year.



But Hughton will now take over and lead the national team, with Ghana also confirming that assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will continue in their roles.

Eurosports UK



Former Ireland international and experienced coach Chris Hughton has been promoted from technical advisor to manager of the Ghanaian National Team.



The ex-Brighton, Fulham, Norwich and Newcastle boss replaces Otto Addo in the wake of a disappointing World Cup campaign.



The Black Stars won just one match and finished bottom of their group in Qatar.



The Sun

Chris Hughton has returned to management as Ghana boss 17 months after his last team Nottingham Forest sacked him.



The former Newcastle and Brighton chief, 64, has been technical advisor for the Black Stars since February last year.



EE/KPE