0
Menu
Sports

How United, City, Arsenal, PL clubs are celebrating coronation of Charles III

King Charles Epl Football.jpeg King Charles III succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth II

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clubs in the United Kingdom are celebrating the new King, as coronated today at an elaborate ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.

Premier League clubs especially are known to have hosted members of the Royal Family at games with Prince William for instance known to be a staunch Aston Villa fan.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Man City are among clubs that have sent their congratulations to the new king, Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Sending our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation. May those celebrating have an enjoyable weekend," Manchester United captioned a tweet with photo of the King.

Dignitaries from across the world are in town to join the new King to celebrate his ascension to the throne.

The King takes over from his mother Queen Elizabeth who died months back after seven decades on the throne.

Leaders from across te Commonwealth, sports and show business personalities and persons from across all walks of life are in the UK with elaborate events expected to be held after today's coronation.

See some relevant tweets below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance