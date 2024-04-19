How a random Asante Kotoko fan gifted Samuel Inkoom a brand-new car

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Samuel Inkoom

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Samuel Inkoom, has recounted an experience that lends credence to the perception of the club having the most generous and charitable group of fans in the country.

In an interview with Angel TV, Samuel Inkoom said that after a game against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League, a random Asante Kotoko fan drove him to a garage in Kumasi and gifted him a brand-new car.



“We played a game against King Faisal and after the game, I heard that someone was looking for me. I met him and he asked that I hang around for a while before going home. I obliged and he asked me to follow him.



“I sat in his car and we drove to Santasi roundabout. Upon getting there, he took me to a garage and gifted me one of the cars. I didn’t know him from anywhere. It was my first time meeting him. He told me that he had followed me since I signed for Kotoko and had been impressed with my performance for the club so that was his way of showing appreciation.



“I wasn’t a good driver then but I managed to drive it home. I later found out his name is Prince and we have a good relationship now. We keep in touch constantly,” he said.



Inkoom’s former club Asante Kotoko are currently struggling in the Ghana Premier League, with no win in their last eight matches.

The situation has led to an emergency meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has vowed to do everything within his means to prevent the club from going into relegation.



Touching on the issue, Samuel Inkoom placed the blame on the players, noting that the current crop of Asante Kotoko players do not fully appreciate the status of the club as a traditional institution that ought to be worshipped.



“Before playing for Kotoko, you need to understand what it takes to play for Asante Kotoko. Most of the current players have no idea how it feels to play for the club. Kotoko is a club that we worship so if you aren’t ready to worship the club, don’t join it. There is pressure at Hearts and Kotoko so once you realize that you are not ready for the club, don’t try joining them,” he added.



EK/AE