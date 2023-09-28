How a stray dog prevented Kenyan runner Kimutai Ngeno from winning a marathon in Brazil

Robert Kimutai Ngeno chased by a dog

Kenyan runner, Robert Kimutai Ngeno, was attacked by an unleashed dog during the Buenos Aires Marathon in Argentina on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The 29-year-old took the lead from the 25km mark but got interrupted by the stray dog who pursued him.



Despite leading comfortably from the 25km mark to the 38km mark, Ngeno could not win the race as the unleashed dog caused him to drop from 1st to 3rd in the marathon.



He managed to take the third spot after some fans who watched the race chased the dog away.



His compatriots, Cornelius Kibet Kiplagat, and Paul Kipngetich Tanui respectively finished first and second.

Robert Kimutai Ngeno was hoping to better his fourth-place finish in the Stockholm Marathon earlier this year but could only move one place ahead on the podium.



EE/KPE