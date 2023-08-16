How an agent 'smuggled' me out of Ghana with 'fake passport' - Ex-Black Stars player reveals

Ex-Ghanaian international Robert Eshun has narrated how he fell into the hands of an agent who had him smuggled to Belgium through Togo with a fake passport.

Eshun was one of the young sensations who burst onto the scene when he signed for Asante Kotoko from Kumasi Cornerstone while he was a student at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.



According to Eshun, clubs from Europe were keen on signing him after his splendid performance for Ghana during a U-21 AFCON qualifiers in Egypt but ended up in Belgium through illegal means.



Speaking to Saddick Adams TV, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder said he was forced to use a fake passport to travel from Ghana through to Togo and ended up in Belgium through an agent who was keen on securing him a deal in Belgium.



“During the tournament in Egypt, there were about six teams who wanted me but French side Lille sent an agent to come and watch me. And three other Ghanaians were picked by the agent but my passport was already with Swiss side Grasshoppers. The agent then went to Accra and had a new fake passport made for me with the same name but different age which I used through Togo to France. I went to France but negotiations between Lille and Asante Kotoko did not go well and I had to return to Ghana”.



“I went to Belgium with the same fake passport through the help of Black Stars players Stanley Aborah, and Prince Polley who were already playing in Belgium. Polley’s dad was an agent and he told me a club in Belgium had seen my exploits and are ready to sign me. They gave me the contract in Ghana and when we got to Belgium, I excelled in my trials and signed for a second-division club”, he added.

However, Eshun, 48, advised footballers to deal with credible agents and prioritize their young careers first before thinking of money.



Robert Eshun played in Ghana, Belgium, Turkey, and Malaysia.



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE