How can GH₵9,600 be hand-to-mouth monthly salary? Hearts of Oak ask Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak have responded to allegations made by their former captain, Fatawu Mohammed, that he did not earn enough money from his time with the club.

Fatawu Mohammed, who left Accra Hearts of Oak a few weeks ago after spending 9 years with the Phobians since joining the Accra-based club from Real Tamale United, made some statements that shocked Ghanaians.



The former Phobian captain revealed that the salary he earned at Accra Hearts of Oak during his 9-year-old stay at the club was only good for hand-to-mouth movement.



“I couldn’t buy anything with my salary at Hearts of Oak. It was a hand-to-mouth salary,” Fatawu Mohammed told Sports Obama TV.



He added that he was only able to buy a car with his $5000 AFCON bonus while with the Black Stars under CK Akonnor.



"I didn’t get even a bicycle from Hearts of Oak. I bought my car with Black Stars qualification bonus. The only thing I earned from Hearts of Oak SC was the call-up I had to the Black Stars team," he added.



Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, responded to these comments by wondering how a player in the Ghana Premier League could describe a GH9,600 monthly gross salary as "hand to mouth."

“Do you know how much Fatawu gets paid a month? GHS9,600! That is his gross salary. If a player is earning this kind of money and he comes on air and says he regrets playing for Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Oak is a rubbish club, people should not regard and all, that’s okay, fine"



“People will put money and invest their time…We are not interested in this kind of banter, player comes and talks, no, we are not interested in that."



“I am not being disrespectful to you or arrogant but we are human beings, it gets to a point where we have to say things,” Vincent Odotei Sowah explained.



Meanwhile, Fatawu Mohammed has apologized to the Accra Hearts of Oak fraternity for his negative comments.



