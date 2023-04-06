How captaincy issues have rocked Black Stars since 1992 – Dan Kwaku Yeboah narrates

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes there could be a big rift over the transition of the Black Stars captainship from Andre Ayew if care is not taken.

According to him, the issues surrounding Black Stars captainship have been there since 1992 when Kwesi Appiah had to let go of the armband for Abedi Pele till date when Asamoah Gyan had to pass it on to Andre Ayew.



He noted that since that time the Black Stars has never had a smooth transition of the captain’s armband till now. He warned the transition of captainship from Andre Ayew must be done cautiously to avert any issues in future.



Speaking on Peace FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said, “Let’s be careful so that Dede’s captaincy transition doesn’t bring us problems.”



“Since 1992, every Black Stars transition brings problems. From Kwesi Appiah to Abedi Pele to CK Akonnor because Sammy Kuffour said he doesn’t like it.

“From him, we came to Stephen Appiah from there it came to John Mensah to Asamoah Gyan and it became a whole issue. From Asamoah Gyan to Dede was another controversy,” he added.



According to him, players must know that “no one will be captain of the Black Stars forever so at least we should learn our lessons so that the captainship transition will be peaceful.”



Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s comments come in the wake of Daniel Amartey being made the captain of the Black Stars in the absence of Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey as many believe Jordan Ayew who had been in the team for a long deserved the armband.



JNA/KPE