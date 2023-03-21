How 'cold war' between GFA and Asante Kotoko is threatening support for Black Stars against Angola

Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah

The long-standing cold war between the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association and the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Asante Kotoko is likely to extend to the Black Stars

The FA under its current leadership have been in a feud with Asante Kotoko with a heightening perception that Kurt Okraku who is a known Hearts of Oak fan has been plotting against the success of the club.



The feud between FA and Asante Kotoko



The friction has intensified in recent years with Nana Yaw Amponsah calling out the FA and its president over some issues.



In reaction to a claim by the FA president that clubs in the Premier League should be blamed for the lack of patronage of their games, Nana Yaw Amponsah shaded the FA president with the claim that there exists a policy document on how the FA can attract fans to the stadium.



His tweet compelled a known ally of Kurt Okraku, Sheikh Tophic to launch a scathing attack on him and accused him of using his office to settle personal scores.

Both the FA through its communication director, Henry Asante Twum, and Nana Yaw Amponsah have downplayed the reports but it has done little to kill the narrative.



Speaking on Kessben FM in Kumasi, Twum said, “We all know the affiliation of the FA President. It’s an open secret that he is a fan of Hearts of Oak. We all know the affiliation of Dr. Randy Abbey that who is a Hearts of Oak fan. Kofi Acheampong, Madam Habiba Atta and George Amoako are all Kotoko fans.



“I was making the analysis that a board of 12 with just two as Hearts of Oak fans, the 10 won’t sit for their club to be hated. But if it is in relation to officiating, there is no club that hasn’t benefited or been hurt as a result of officiating. If it’s about officiating, I think errors are bound to happen every single day once it’s a human institution.



“So we shouldn’t target a few individuals and accuse them of hating your club. When it happens like that you are pitching your fans against an institution that you belong.”



When quizzed about his relationship with Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah said “people have this perception that when you go into a competition with someone then the followers presume or think you are enemies”, he told Happy FM.

“After losing the elections, I congratulated him and moved on. I have no problems with him (Kurt Okraku). I don’t have anything against him and will be surprised if he does”.



How is it threatening the Black Stars



Kumasi which is viewed as the home of Ghana football, particularly national team football is dominated by fans of Asante Kotoko.



Majority of the supporters who historically go out in their numbers to support the Black Stars are Asante Kotoko fans and would want to make a statement to the FA by boycotting the game.



According to Collins Atta Poku of Sompa FM, the Black Stars could play Angola at a near-empty stadium if there is no quick resolution of the impasse.

He stated that if the ministry does not intervene and resolve the issues, residents of Kumasi could stay away from the game.



He alleged that a plan by some Executive Council members of the FA to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, and get his blessing for the game was being thwarted by some ex-management members of Asante Kotoko.



On Monday, March 20, 2023, a report on Asempa FM indicated that the fever in Kumasi is not really great and that a lot will have to be done to whip up interest in the game.



Publicity plan by FA



In a bid to get Ghanaians to turn up massively for the game, the Ghana Football Association has rolled out a number of activities.

The first of the activities was to get some of the players to record messages appealing to fans in Kumasi to turn up for the game.



The FA have also sent all activities, including the unveiling of Chris Hughton to Kumasi, and are embarking on a media campaign.



KPE