How corruption killed my athletics career - Gospel musician Cecilia Nyarko narrates

Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has revealed that she could not become a professional athlete because of corruption.

Patience said she had a fierce passion for sports but could not go professional because she never got the chance.



Speaking with Angel TV, she indicated her parents had no doubts about her becoming an athlete because she was very good.



"I was an athlete back in school and my parents even thought would become a professional athlete. I competed for JHS while I was in primary. I've competed at interzones and nationals before. When I finished second in a race, I would cry my lungs out until my teachers consoled me."



She disclosed that she was the captain of her school's sports team and participated in volleyball, long jumps, and sprinting



"You see for villages, there is corruption everywhere. Even if you are good, there is someone who has someone and someone who knows someone so they will pick that person. I was sports captain in school, I played volleyball, I was a sprinter, and I also participated in long Jump. Long Jump was my favourite, which I mostly finished first. I have so many records and won many awards."



After failing to become a household name through sports, he found a way in music and is now a big name in the industry.

Patience Nyarko said becoming a musician is a prophecy that she had to fulfill. She had her breakthrough in 2013 when she released her song 'Menwu'.







