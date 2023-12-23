How do you sign Antony over Kudus? - Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel questions Ten Hag

Antony (L) and Kudus Mohammed (R)

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel has questioned the club's decision to sign Antony instead of Mohammed Kudus.

Both players played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax but moved to the Premier League in different transfer windows.



However, having scored, impressed, and outshined Antony in their 2-0 win against the Red Devils in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Schmeichel criticized the club for their decision to sign the Brazilian instead of the Ghana star.



"There’s something about that boy [Kudus], he’s special. I don’t get it if he [Ten Hag] knows these boys very well, why did he pick Antony ahead of Kudus?” he said on Premier League Production.



“10 goals for Westham in all competitions is incredible and he is half the price of Antony. If you know your players very well and you have the chance to choose between the two players and you chose Antony over Kudus Mohammed, then I don’t know what you are doing,” he added.



The Ghana midfielder has been a standout performer, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, while Antony continues to struggle.

As Kudus continues to shine, his contributions not only question the decision-making at Manchester United but also bode well for West Ham's ambitions in the Premier League.



Following the win, West Ham leapfrog them into sixth place in the table as United drop to eighth.



Manchester United host unexpected title challengers Aston Villa on Boxing Day while West Ham travel to Arsenal on Thursday 28 December.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus, who has established himself as one of the key players for David Moyes' side is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.