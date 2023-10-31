How football world reacted to Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or

After completing football by winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi on Monday, October 30, 2023, took another step towards invincibility with the annexation of his 8th Ballon d’Or.
Lionel Messi was crowned the world’s best player of 2023 at the ceremony held in Paris, France which had in attendance all who matter in world football.
Messi’s claim to be the world's best player was primarily based on his exploits with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup where he led his country to attain their third World Cup trophy.
In the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi scored seven goals which saw him win the Golden Ball award for being the tournament’s best player.
England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21.
Messi won his record-extending Ballon d'Or award ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.
France forward Kylian Mbappe - who became just the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina - finished third.
"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment," Messi said. "To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream."
The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain star added: "I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history.
"All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."
Across the football world, there have been varied reactions to Messi winning his 8th Ballon with some school of thought holding Messi did not deserve it.
Others also believe that with his World Cup heroics, Messi rightfully ought to be decorated with his 8th Ballon d’Or.
Watch the reactions below
Felicidades Leo Messi una vez más el mejor del mundo!!! Muy contento por ti mi hermano... Un fuerte abrazo ???????? pic.twitter.com/pW8Rv06dpZ— Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) October 30, 2023
Another honor for the greatest ever.— Jackson ???????????????????? (@JMpigi) October 31, 2023
Lionel Messi wins the 2023 Men’s #BallonDor ! pic.twitter.com/VKMnqyfbd3
“Messi can have his rigged Ballon d’ors, Ronaldo have the streets”
The streets: pic.twitter.com/QpuBu0RHim— Abja???????? (@AbjaFCB) October 31, 2023
Speedy’s reaction after Messi was announced the winner of the Men’s Ballon d’Or. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/yWBx2HSt8F— YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 30, 2023
The moment Rema shook the hands of Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicious Juninior, Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ikay Gundogan, Rodri and left Messi hanging ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/e59H5ZRusi— Dennis ???????? ???? (@Sir_Kwofae) October 31, 2023
Behind the scenes picture of the 8 Adidas gold rings. Adidas has taken Messi PR to elite level, after all these years of having zero PR.— FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) October 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Gh77RLh7po
Messi FC, Drop pictures of the GOAT from yesterday’s Ballon D’or awards????????— ???????????????????? (@TheMahleek) October 31, 2023
Repost to annoy Ronaldo a fan! ???????? pic.twitter.com/t4mUcbBhm7
❝ Ha sido una noche mágica e inolvidable que quedará para siempre ❞#BallonDor https://t.co/p14CWoSGjM— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 31, 2023
Afrobeat in Ballon d’Or! I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Glory to the most high for the grace. ????????❤️ #BallonDor https://t.co/RZQOitWFoZ— REMA (@heisrema) October 30, 2023
GR8EST OF ALL TIME. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/1Hq2ElQbqG— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 30, 2023
Lionel Messi is the first Ballon d'Or winner to receive the award while contracted to a non-European club.— Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2023
The #InterMiamiCF owner presented it as well. ????????#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/T8nwxMxSsH
Only player to receive standing ovation twice in Ballon d'or ceremony ????????#Messi???? #BallonDorpic.twitter.com/qdihIVXYdN— Sports Matrix 360° ???? (@sportsmatrix360) October 31, 2023
Seven players have won the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in the same campaign:
???????????????????????????? Bobby Charlton (1966)
???????? Paolo Rossi (1982)
???????? Lothar Matthäus (1990)— Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2023
???????? Zinedine Zidane (1998)
???????? Ronaldo (2002)
???????? Fabio Cannavaro (2006)
???????? Lionel Messi (2022/23)#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/vtCzotcg1J
EK