How former and current Black Stars celebrated Asamoah Gyan after retirement announcement

Asamoah Gyan

Some former and current Black Stars players have celebrated Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan after announcing his retirement from professional football.

The former Black Stars captain in an emotional press statement posted online draw the curtain on his fairly fulfilling football career.



Following his announcement, some former and current Black Stars players have joined Ghanaians in celebrating the fruitful career Asamoah Gyan had.



Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp in the comment section of Gyan's post on Instagram dubbed the former Sunderland man as 'Real Legend'.



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda also commented "Legendary" under Gyan's Instagram.



Former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe via a post on Twitter hailed Gyan for his career and personality.

"What a career what a player what a personality in and off the pitch -you deserve all the respect Capitan...there is only 1 Asamoah Gyan...thank you thank you thank you."



Meanwhile, Cremonese forward Felix Afena Gyan described the Black Stars' all-time top scorer as his idol.



“My inspiration. My Idol. Thank you for making us dream Asamoah Gyan,” Felix Afena-Gyan shared in a post on Twitter.



Former Black Stars striker, David Accam reacting to Gyan's post on Twitter wrote: Congrats on a great career. It was nice to share the pitch with you.



Asamoah Gyan enjoyed a fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021 when he last played active football.

He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities.



Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games during his international career.



He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



He scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 and scored the precious goal that sent the country to the quarter-final in 2010, becoming the third African nation to achieve the feat until Morocco bettered the record in the 2022 World Cup.



He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.

Check out the posts below:





My inspiration. My Idol



Thank you for making us dream #AsamoahGyan #LeGyandary pic.twitter.com/H79UPgTqZ2 — Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) June 20, 2023

Congrats on a great career. It was nice to share the pitch with you. ❤️ https://t.co/t8VataBuDz pic.twitter.com/p8E6TWvPXJ — king David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) June 20, 2023

EE/FNOQ