How my SHS killed my dream of becoming one of Ghana's most successful athletes - Samini

Ace Ghanaian artiste, Samini, still holds the belief that he would have been one of the country’s most accomplished athletes had he attended a Senior High School that had the facilities and policies for grooming sports talents.

Samini believes that his budding athletics career which commenced at primary school would have exploded to a global level if he had gone to a school that was an active participant in inter-school sporting games then.



Samini on Angel FM did not seek to downplay the influence of Dansoman-based St Margareth Mary SHS in his life and career but was just stressing the point that the conditions for talented sporting students to grow their talent did not exist then.



The award-winning musician recounted times when he had to sneak out of campus to attend inter-school competitions at El Wak and Accra Academy.



“The only reason Ghana didn’t hear of me as an athlete is because I went to a high school which was very new then. We used to sneak out of school for inter-co to have a feel of it. Wesley Grammar, Accra Academy, Ebenezer, and all those schools used to participate but we had to jump walls because nothing used to happen on our campus.



“During my basic school days, I was known to be a runner. Those who know me can attest to the fact that I was a sprinter. Unfortunately, my SHS did not participate in such activities. I couldn’t explore most of the sporting opportunities” he said.

Samini also opened up on his footballing talent, indicating he was mostly used in the wing positions because of his pace.



Samini bragged that he is the leading striker of the soccer team of Ghanaian musicians and has scored the most goals in a competitive match.



“I played football also. My coach liked my pace so he mostly deployed me as a striker. In the current musician team, I’m the leading striker. I have scored the most goals also.



Samini who had his high school education at St Margareth Mary, Dansoman recently graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management Public Administration (GIMPA).



Watch Samini's interview with Saddick Adams below





EE/KPE



