How my mother walked barefooted to celebrate my debut goal in Serie A - Afena-Gyan narrates

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has narrated that his mother walked barefooted in celebration of his debut goal in Serie A.

The young forward made headlines in November 2021 when he hit a late brace, including an astonishing long-range to help AS Roma secure a vital 2-0 away win against Genoa.



Recounting the moment, the 20-year-old, who wished to relive the moment, said he could not sleep that night and had a call from his mother Juliet Adubea, who was teary and told him she had walked for a distance barefooted.



"I couldn't sleep, oh God! I wish I have this back again. I couldn't sleep. My mum called me and she was crying and she walked from our place 'GetFund' to the roundabout barefooted in Sunyani. She walked at night without a phone. Imagine my mum...It was very very deep," he told Sporst Obama on YouTube.



Gyan scored his debut goal in just his second appearance for Roma following his promotion to the first.



He shared how he mentally prepared for the game: "That was my second game and I had it in my that any minute I get there...Mourinho is a good coach and I'm playing with big players so I have to do something that I'm eager, yeah. That was it.

His performance and brace put him on the radar of the Black Stars and subsequently earned a call-up. He also earned a Golden Boy nominee at the end of the season following the breakout campaign.



Felix Afena-Gyan currently holds the record as the youngest player to score a brace in Serie A this season.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate below







EE/KPE