How my mum used church contributions to foot my transportation to training - Ismael Addo recounts

Ishmael Addo (left) speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo has disclosed how his mum sacrificed and gave him church contributions as transportation fare when he was playing for Auroras.

Addo was a household name in the Ghana Premier League who won the hearts of all with his prolific scoring instincts which saw him winning the top scorer award on three consecutive occasions (1999,2000, and 2001) while playing for Hearts of Oak.



According to Ismael Addo, his mum was very supportive from his Colts’ days to playing at the professional level while his dad never wanted him to see him follow his passion.



“When I was with Auroras, my mum who was a chorister gives me church contributions or any form of contributions so I can use as transportation to and from training”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“So, whenever we play games on the weekend and I receive my share of the bonus, I give it back to my mum so she can replace it with the church contribution before she goes to church on Sunday which my dad was never in support.”, he added.

Addo started his professional football career at Hearts of Oak in 1998, in 1998, where he remained for four seasons, in three of which he finished as the country's topscorer.



During his spell with the club, he won the 2000 CAF Champions League and 2001 League, and 2021 Super Cup, four Ghanaian League championships(1997-1998, 2000, 2001), and two Ghanaian FA Cups (1999,2000).



Addo was a key member of the Ghanaian U-17 team and reached the FIFA U-17 World Championship semifinals in New Zealand. He won the golden boot award, scoring seven goals that helped Ghana to an impressive third-place finish.



