How plane carrying Christian Atsu's body touched down at Kotoka International Airport

After a 12-day search for Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who was trapped under the rubble following the earthquake in Turkey, the fear of most Ghanaians was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu was found by the rescue team on the mourning on February 18 and was later announced to the world which threw the football world into a state of mourning.



The body of Christian Atsu after it was retrieved from the site of his apartment was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before an arrangement was made to have it transported to Ghana.



The white cargo Turkish Airline plane with three strives of blue at the tail end arrived at the Kotoka International Airport around 7:30 pm on the night of Sunday, February 19, 2023.



In the cargo plane was Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, his senior brother and a representative of Ghana's Embassy in Turkey



The mortal remains of the player which was kept in a coffin wrapped with Ghana's national colours was moved out of the cargo plane by soldiers and was subsequently sent to the 37 military hospitals according to multiple reports.



Speeches were subsequently delivered by the head of the Tswasam family, the GFA's Secretary General, Prosper Harrison-Addo, and the Vice President before the short ceremony was ended.

















