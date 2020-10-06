0
Menu
Sports

How social media erupted with excitement over Thomas Partey’s move to Arsenal

Partey To Arsenal Partey has signed a four-year deal with Arsenal

Tue, 6 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As per Twitter statistics, Thomas Partey had over 524,000 mentions on the platform yesterday.

From the morning when news of Arsenal’s desire to trigger his release clause broke, Partey captured the number one trending spot and dominated till early this morning.

Less than forty-five minutes after his announcement video was published, it had over 1.2 million views.

Such is the excitement that greeted Arsenal’s 45 million pound acquisition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

For Arsenal fans, they have a player who walks straight into the starting eleven and improves the team dramatically.

After almost fifteen years following Patrick Vieira's exit, they’ve now found his replacement.

For Ghanaians, this is the biggest move of any Ghanaian player since Michael Essien’s move to Chelsea in 2005.

They now have a reason other than mere scores to watch Arsenal matches.

Even rival fans are happy that Arsenal landed the deputy Black Stars captain.

Below are some of the reactions from social media





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: