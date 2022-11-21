0
How social media users reacted to Qatar's opening ceremony and 2-0 defeat to Ecuador

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunday, November 20, 2022, was a happy day for many football lovers as the biggest sporting event on the planet kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.

The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup gave a captivating spectacle for fans across the globe with multiple Oscar-winning American actor, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performing at the event.

Morgan Freeman who was the narrator on the day appeared on the stage as he extended his hand to Ghanim Al-Muftah, the 20-year-old suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusivity in Qatar after the heavy criticism from the European and Western Media.

With fans entertained by the opening ceremony, they were eager to see what will happen in the opening game but were left unimpressed by the performance of Qatar as the Arab Nation became the first host country to lose an opening game in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador as Fenerbahçe striker, Enner Valencia's first-half-two goals were enough for the La Tricolor to begin their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win.

The World Cup campaign of Qatar might end at the group stage as the host nation face a tougher test in the Netherlands and Senegal in their remaining two games.

