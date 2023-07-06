0
Menu
Sports

How the Legon Sports Stadium will look when completed

Legon Sports Stadium XgAEqc94 University of Ghana Sports Stadium

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state-of-the-art stadium University of Ghana Sports Stadium is expected to be ready in November 2023.

The stadium will host the 2024 Africa Games which will be held in Ghana.

Almost 20 years since its commencement in 2004, construction work is still ongoing at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The project represents the government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure in the country.

Once finished, the stadium will serve as an alternative venue to the Accra Sports Stadium and will offer a range of impressive features.

Alongside the main sporting arena, the facility will include a modern gym, a conference centre, and a restaurant.

Additionally, it will provide a dedicated sports ground for the university's students.

As the University of Ghana Sports Stadium nears its final stages, here is an architectural representation of how the stadium is expected to look when completed.







JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey