How we handle the national teams will determine the fate of Kotoko, Ashgold - Dr Asare

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold have been selected to represent Ghana at CAF inter club competitions

Presidential adviser on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has disclosed that how the two female national teams are handled will determine the fate of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC.

It appears government is using the two female national teams; the Black Maidens and Black Princesses as a pilot project in order to open up or ease restrictions on football in the country.



The two clubs have been selected to represent the country at CAF inter club competitions since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"The African club competition is a continental competition, how we handle the national teams situation now will be a basis for government in deciding the fate of Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold whether to allow them train or not," he told Kumasi FM.

"When the time approaches and the GFA, MOYS and NSA present a legitimate proposal,precautions and protocols on the safety mechanisms,we will allow them to play to bring happiness back to the fans."



"The health experts will look into the health risks and if its low, we will allow them.The countries our clubs will go to will also influence our decision, some countries do not even conduct Covid-19 test."



"They will have to go through the same process the national teams are going through now" he added.

